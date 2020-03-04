Here is a sure sign of spring! The Barron County Master Gardener Volunteers are offering two $150 grants for worthy community garden projects.
The applicant must be a non-profit group or organization. Applications should include the following information: Name and location of the group or organization; contact person’s phone number, email and mailing address; description of the project and expected accomplishments; a simple plan or diagram if appropriate.
Send applications to Kim Grover, Barron County UW Extension, 330 E. LaSalle Ave., Barron, Wi 54812. Application deadline is April 24, 2020.
