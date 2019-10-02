Barron Spotlighters is hosting an “Opening Night Gala” in conjunction with the opening night performance of “A Second Helping: Church Basement Ladies 2”. It will be held starting at 5 p.m. on opening night at the Barron United Methodist Church across from the Barron Area Community Center.
No charge for an amazing “Church Basement Ladies” dinner; only a free will offering, which will benefit the Barron Spotlighters Scholarship Fund. It is not necessary to attend opening night, simply possess reservations for any performance of the show.
The show, which is being sponsored by Thrivent Financial, opens Oct. 11 at 7:30 p.m. It continues Oct. 12, 18, and 19 at 7:30 p.m., and Oct. 13 and 20 at 2:30 p.m. All shows are at the Barron Area Community Center. The Church Basement Ladies can’t wait to entertain you.
For reservations call 715-537-9212 or email barronspotlighters@gmail.org. Tickets are also available through Thrivent Financial at 715-637-7410, and at the door.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.