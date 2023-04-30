One person was reported killed and at least one was injured in a one-vehicle rollover Friday night, April 28, 2023, at a rural location south of Turtle Lake, according to Barron County dispatch logs.
Reports indicate the first 911 call was made shortly after 10 p.m. Friday at a listed address of 187 Seventh Ave., Clayton. Seventh Avenue is also County Hwy. D, and the crash location is near the intersection of county highways D and K, about five miles south of Turtle Lake.
Dispatch logs indicate that a passerby dialed 911 to report the crash. Dispatchers were told that a man, whom the report later identified as the driver, had been ejected from the vehicle. There was also a report of a woman who had sustained injuries in the accident.
Turtle Lake Fire Department, Mayo Ambulance and a Barron County Sheriff's deputy responded to the scene.
Dispatchers were told that the vehicle was on fire, but that the fire was put out minutes later.
The deputy later reported that the male was deceased.
By 5:30 a.m. Saturday, April 29, dispatchers were told that the driver's family had been notified.
