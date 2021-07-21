Yvonne Ritchie, Barron County Treasurer, reminds taxpayers that 2020 Postponed Real Estate Taxes are due on or before July 31, 2021. City of Rice Lake 2020 property taxes MUST be paid to the Rice Lake City Clerk’s Office. All other property taxes in Barron County must be paid to the Barron County Treasurer.
Payments can be made online, in person, or by mail. There is also a drop box by the main entrance (on Monroe Ave.) to the Barron County Government Center. When mailing payments, enclose a self-addressed, stamped envelope with the tax payment if you want a receipt.
Payment options, tax amounts, and payment status can be found on the Barron County website at www.barroncountywi.gov. Click on the “Tax Data” tab to pay online with a credit card or by e-check (there are additional fees if using the online payment options). P Call (715) 537-6280 if you have questions.
