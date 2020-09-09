Prairie Farm High School junior Scotlyn Roemhild, daughter of Don and Bonnie Roemhild, will serve as the first vice president of the state of Wisconsin Family, Career and Community Leaders of America.
She will be among nine state officers handling the affairs of the group during the coming academic year.
“It is my responsibility to assume the position of the president if they cannot carry on the duties of office,” Roemhild said.
She will also prepare meeting minutes for the state executive council, promote membership throughout the state, and encourage local chapters “to set relevant, yearly goals.”
Helping fellow students with personal growth skills was among the most important reasons why she sought the office of first vice president, Roemhild said.
“Every person should know how to set goals, problem solve, think creatively and critically, and communicate effectively,” she said.
“FCCLA teaches these leadership skills. If I am able to encourage middle school and high school students to join, then they will be more prepared for their future education (and) careers.”
Before 1999, Family, Career and Community Leaders of America had been known as Future Homemakers of America or FHA.
But that focus changed when “FCCLA was founded with the idea of creating one student organization aimed at preparing today’s students to be tomorrow’s leaders in the home and workplace,” Roemhild said.
Today, the organization has more than 220,000 individual student members and almost 7,000 chapters from all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands.
Besides expanding leadership skills and preparing its members for postsecondary education and careers, FCCLA also offers its members “the opportunity to travel within their state as well as across the country to participate in competitive events,” Roemhild said. “All of these experiences allow individuals to (make) new friendships, enhance life skills, and make unforgettable memories.”
During her year in office, Roemhild will serve as one of nine state officers for Wisconsin FCCLA Executive Council. The others include the president, vice presidents of finance, parliamentary law, STAR events (Students Taking Action with Recognition), public relations, community services, career development and national programs.
As she moves closer to graduation, Roemhild said that she is looking at her options for higher education.
“I have always loved working with children, but FCCLA confirmed that I wanted to be a teacher,” she said.
Currently, she is interested in the University of Wisconsin- Green Bay, Lawrence University, St. Norbert College, and the College of St. Scholastica. She plans to major in secondary history education with a minor in theology and religious studies.
She lives in Prairie Farm with her sister, Spencer, a Grade 7 student, and her parents.
