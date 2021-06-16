A Pioneer Life Day Camp experience introduces children to daily life in Northwest Wisconsin in the late 1800s. The camp will be held June 15-17 and June 22-24 at Pioneer Village Museum. Campers will feed the chickens, water the garden, wash clothes with a wash board, attend a one-room school, make ice cream with a hand-cranked churn, weave a basket, pump water from the well, and more.
Two separate sessions of this camp are offered this year for more opportunities, as this was a popular offering in the past. Pre-Registration Required.
Civil War Life Day Camp
The Civil War Day Camp experience introduces children to daily life of Civil War Union soldiers. The camp will be held July 14-16 at Pioneer Village Museum. This camp will include drill, camp life, recreation, and letter writing in the style of those experienced by Civil War soldiers, aided by professional re-enactors. Men from the area were recruited to the 8th Wisconsin Volunteer Infantry Regiment. Pre-Registration Required.
