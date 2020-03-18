The Blue Hills Sportsman’s Club will sponsor its semi-annual Hunter’s Education class for Spring 2020, to be held the week of April 13-18. All students will be required to pre-register.
Registration will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, March 23, at the Blue Hills Sportsmen’s Club, (1604 23rd/24 ½ St., Rice Lake).
Students will need to provide the following upon registration: $10 tuition fee (cash only please); parent signature (if student is under 18); and student’s DNR customer I.D. number.
Students who have not yet obtained a free DNR number should contact the Wisconsin DNR, prior to registration, at 1-608-266-2621 and provide name, address, social security number, date of birth, height, weight, and hair and eye color.
Class size will be limited to the first 25 registrants. Classes will be held Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, from 6-9 p.m., and 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, April 18.
For directions or other questions, contact Mark Shore at 715-491-1163.
