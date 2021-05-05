By Ryan Urban
It will be just another soybean field this year, but a 12-acre field near Cameron is on track to become a demonstration farm for the latest in agricultural practices.
The property, located behind Wenger Distributing just south of the Rice Lake Airport along 19th Street, is owned by Barron County and was rented out to a local farmer at a modest rate, netting the county about $900 a year.
When that farmer decided to discontinue renting the land, officials in the Soil & Water Conservation Department hatched a plan that went far beyond just finding another renter.
“A demonstration farm would allow different techniques in soil health improvement to be tried and shown, without the financial risk to a farmer,” said Tyler Gruetzmacher, Barron County Conservationist. “This is an opportunity for Barron County to work with the entire agriculture community, versus renting the land to one farmer.”
Preliminary plans for the demo farm were approved unanimously by both the county’s Property Committee and Extension/Land Conservation Committee this week.
The next step is to establish a committee to oversee the development of the site.
Gruetzmacher said the committee would be reflective of the same groups likely to use the site, including Soil & Water Staff, school FFA advisors, Barron County’s farmer-led watershed group and farmers in general, both crop and dairy.
Gruetzmacher said the site’s central location is ideal to serve these groups, especially students in ag classes.
Barron High School FFA advisor Kristin Hanson is among those who expressed support for the idea, as well as former ag teacher Keith Kolpack and members of the Barron County farmer-led watershed group.
Gruetzmacher said many new planting and soil health techniques have come out in the last 5-10 years. He said the site could be used to demonstrate such things as no-till techniques, cover crops, adding small grains like wheat to field rotations and any number of future ideas.
“Farmers are looking for ways to improve the health of the soil like never before,” said Gruetzmacher. “The innovators can read about something and give it a try, but for the majority of farmers, and I would say people in general, they want to see it first hand and close to home.”
“The big thing right now is soil health. It’s in national news,” said county conservation planner Justin Everson.
President Joe Biden mentioned the importance of cover crops in reducing carbon footprints in his address to Congress last week.
The State of Wisconsin is also focusing on reducing the amount of nitrates seeping into groundwater. The problem has been linked to negative health effects in people drinking water high in nitrates. Gruetzmacher said levels of algae-producing phosphorus have declined in the past decade in testing of the Red Cedar River, but nitrate concentrations have doubled, based on monthly tests at the Menomonie dam.
Promoting more modern ag practices with a demo farm is not a new idea. Gruetzmacher noted that former county conservationist Dale Hanson proposed the idea more than 25 years ago.
He said the field will be no-till right away and seeded with soybeans, with plans of establishing cover crops this fall.
