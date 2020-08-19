If your ancestor settled in Barron County, you may be eligible to obtain a Pioneer or Century Certificate, according to the Blue Hills Genealogical Society-Barron County, Inc.
The society issues certificates to persons who are directly descended from a Barron County “Pioneer” or “Century” ancestor.
Applicants must submit a form and qualified evidence to prove direct descent.
The form requires each applicant to prove:
• They have a pioneer ancestor who settled/lived in Barron County prior to Jan. 1, 1871, for the Pioneer Certificate.
• They have a century ancestor who settled/lived in Barron County 100 years or more prior to the date of application.
Applicants must also prove the line of descent from the ancestor to themselves.
The applicant need not live in Barron County, and the person to whom the certificate is issued need not live in Barron County.
There is a $10 fee for each Pioneer or Century Certificate requested. The deadline to submit the application is Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020.
For more information, or to apply, visit https://bhgsbc.org, click on Certificate Programs, and see the Application Form and Instructions.
Certificates will be awarded at the November meeting of Blue Hills Genealogical Society in Barron, or the Certificate can be mailed out.
For further information, contact Linda Adams, Certificates Chair, at (715) 205-2860. She will be happy to assist.
Applications and fees (payable to Blue Hills Genealogical Society-Barron County, Inc.) should be mailed to Linda Adams, PO Box 296, Cameron, Wis., 54822.
