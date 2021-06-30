Barron Area School District’s financial outlook, including a $24.5 million upgrade of facilities, is looking favorable, according to district administrators.
“It was a weird year. But we accomplished all of our financial goals and we’re sitting in a good spot,” district finance director Andrew Sloan told the school board at its June 21 meeting.
Sloan reported that favorable interest rates helped cut $5.5 million in interest off initial projects for the referendum project, which includes upgrades of facilities throughout the district.
The impact on the mill rate is an increase of 53 cents per $1,000 of assessed value, lower than the initial project of 80 cents.
“The interest costs that we are saving do not impact the scope of the project, but significantly improve the tax implications for our taxpayers,” said Sloan.
With interest the total cost of the project will be $32,307,304. Through state aid the District and taxpayers will receive back a projected $15,422,420 on these payments, resulting in the total tax impact over the lifespan of the bonds to taxpayers to be $16,884,884.
“Basically, this project will be half funded by the State of Wisconsin via the equalization aid formula,” said Sloan.
The district is working with Miron Construction and ISG Architecture & Planning through the design phase of the project. Bidding and construction is expected to start in 2022. Gym construction is anticipated for completion in October of 2022, while various other infrastructure improvements will be staggered throughout 2022 and 2023.
The foundation for the project is about $16.6 million in general maintenance in buildings and outdoor infrastructure as well as safety and security features across the district.
On top of that, there are a dozen specific proposed upgrades, with estimated costs, including:
• At Woodland Elementary: Multi-purpose cafeteria addition and bleachers ($948,000), instructional media center update ($200,000).
• At Riverview Middle School: Tech ed updates ($482,000), tech ed equipment ($100,000) traffic flow improvements and additional parking ($350,000).
• At Barron High School: Science classroom update ($390,000), instructional media center finish update ($280,000), small group breakout space, competitive gym addition ($4.6 million), traffic flow improvements and additional parking ($250,000).
The $16.6 million in general maintenance is split across the district as follows:
• $75,208 to the District Office.
• $80,505 to Almena Elementary.
• $376,804 to Ridgeland-Dallas Elementary.
• $3.9 million to Woodland Elementary.
• $5.6 million to Riverview Middle School.
• $6.9 million to Barron High School, including $371,274 in safety and security upgrades.
