The Family History Center at The Church Of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints at 644 S. 6th St. in Barron will be setting new hours for the Winter. The new hours are 1-5 p.m. on Tuesdays. You can also set up an appointment by calling Allene Hintz at 714-914-7840.
The FHC has two computers and a printer to work with. You can access millions of records as the FHC is connected to the Family History Library in Salt Lake, and has a portal to access 15 different Genealogical Web Sites for free. This includes Ancestry.com and the New England Historical Society websites. Consultants are available to help you. Phone number at the FHC is 715-537-3679. The Center has free Wifi, so you can bring your own devices to use as you research. Some resources from the Salt Lake Library are restricted and can only be viewed at a family history center, so you will be able to view them at Barron.
Anyone interested in family history is invited to use the resources at the Barron Family History Center free.
