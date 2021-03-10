Members of the Dallas Area Ambulance squad, with headquarters next to the Prairie Farm Fire Hall, took part in the Fun on the Flowage celebration held at Pioneer Park on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2020.
With temperatures that stayed at or below zero the entire day, the event wasn’t as well attended as many of the sponsors would have liked, including the ambulance personnel who were hoping to raise money that day with a snowshoe race, human sled-dog race and ice-skating race.
Further funds were raised in a raffle, according to Linda Ambrose, Dallas Ambulance director, and Theresa Lindemer, assistant director. On Monday, March 8, they said the EMTs gathered donations from businesses and organizations in Barron, Prairie Farm, Dallas and Ridgeland.
“This was our first fundraiser for many years,” Lindemer said.
Ambrose said the squad members were preparing to meet that same evening (March 8) to discuss other fundraising possibilities.
“We don’t know what we’ll do for sure, yet,” she said. “We have a fundraising committee, and we may decide to try something during (Prairie Farm) Dairy Days (in July 2021).”
Lindemer and Ambrose said Dallas Area Ambulance faces several challenges – keeping and training first responders and emergency medical technicians, buying or replacing equipment, and serving a 250 square-mile service area in southern Barron and northern Dunn counties.
They said the squad is now looking at the possibility of buying an automated gurney to assist with lifting and transporting patients. The purchase price is about $40,000 and it would cost an additional $8,000 to install the apparatus in the ambulance, they said.
“We’re also looking to buy an antenna and booster to help with cell service radio,” Ambrose said.
The squad has a 2012 ambulance. When it comes time to replace the ambulance, the purchase price will be around $200,000, according to Lindemer and Ambrose.
