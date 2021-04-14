Prairie Farm Ladies Civic Club member Cindy Miller said she didn’t know who was having a better time at the club’s Easter Egg Hunt – the children, or the parents.
The club hosted its first in-person egg hunt in about two years on Saturday, April 3, 3021, at Pioneer Park.
A Sunday School teacher, Miller said she “couldn’t believe how big some of the kids had gotten; the class has been cancelled for over a year because of COVID-19.”
And it wasn’t just the kids who were having fun, she added. Parents were enjoying the chance to be outside, watch the children and visit with other parents they may not have seen in many months.
Club members filled more than 1,000 plastic eggs with candy on March 29 in anticipation of the egg hunt. On April 3, the kids got the eggs and had a chance to be photographed with the Easter Bunny.
“Pioneer Park was filled with laughter again, like it should be,” Miller added later. “The kids got a chance to visit with the Easter bunny and get candy filled eggs as well as some great snacks and prizes.
“The Prairie Farm Ladies Civic Club and Prairie Farm Lions would like to thank all who participated and look forward to seeing you at future events,” she added.
With more people getting vaccinated all the time, the Ladies Civic Club is making plans for more activities later this year.
Club members met the evening of Monday, April 5 to plan their traditional May basket distribution to older folks and newcomers to the community.
The club also plans to hold spring garage sales from Wednesday through Sunday, April 28-May 2. The club will release further details later on social media.
In cooperation with the Lions Club, the Ladies Civic Club also plans to play an active role in the return of Dairy Days on Friday through Sunday, July 9-11.
“We will be running the food stand for the tractor pull on Friday night (July 9),” she said.
