In its commitment to the health and safety of its patients, staff and communities, Prevea Health notified staff in all locations that they are required to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 or complete an exemption process by Oct. 5, 2021.
“Scientific data shows us the current COVID-19 vaccines are not only safe, but effective in protecting individuals from contracting COVID-19 or becoming hospitalized with the virus,” said Dr. Ashok Rai. “Data also shows us positive cases of this virus and its highly contagious Delta variant continue to rise to very concerning levels, with an overwhelming majority of positive cases affecting unvaccinated individuals. As a trusted source of health care in Wisconsin, it is critical we take this next step to protect our patients, staff and communities.”
Prevea Health also continues to urge all eligible populations to become vaccinated for COVID-19 as soon as possible; for anyone to get tested if experiencing any symptoms; and for all to follow current CDC guidelines of masking indoors in high or substantial transmission areas – vaccinated or unvaccinated.
Prevea Health has more than 100 locations throughout Northeast Wisconsin and Western Wisconsin’s Chippewa Valley. For more information about COVID-19 vaccination and testing with Prevea Health, please visit: www.prevea.com
