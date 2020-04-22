The COVID-19 pandemic may have ended classes in the three communities and five buildings that make up the Barron Area School District.
But there are still active plans to have kids in classrooms just eight weeks from now, when the first of two summer school sessions is set to begin at three Barron buildings, Woodland Elementary School, Riverview Middle School, and Barron High School.
At their (virtual) regular monthly meeting Monday, April 20, 2020, Barron Area School Board members voted to approve a schedule of classes at all three schools that includes a pair of two-week sessions, June 15-26, and Aug. 3-14.
The district will use its fleet of school buses to pick up students at Ridgeland, Dallas, Poskin, Hillsdale and three locations in Barron. Parents can also opt to drive their children to school or have them walk to class.
There are dozens of classes that range from “All About Ice Cream” to crafts, gymnastics, music, mathematics, making catapults and robots, and writing graphic novels – for elementary school students.
In addition, there will be dozens more classes offered at the middle and high school buildings.
Insurance renewed
Besides offering contracts to district teachers and support staff for the 2020-2021 school year, the School Board also approved a renewal of health insurance coverage for district employees with the Wisconsin Education Association Insurance Trust.
The contract calls for an estimated outlay of $3,406,000 as the district’s share of the insurance premium, about $111,485 more than it paid for current coverage, not counting the employee share of the total, according to Andrew Sloan, director of finance for the district.
Actual premiums will vary depending on whether covered employees and/or their families choose to be covered by Mayo Clinic Health System, or so-called “essential” coverage, which is more expensive but offers more choices, the board learned.
Board member Mike Dietrich asked what would happen for those who elect not to be covered by district insurance. The answer: in that case, the employee would receive an extra $200 per month.
In other action at its regular monthly meeting April 20, the Barron Area School Board:
• Thanked outgoing board member Roxie Micheels, Ridgeland area representative, for her 12 years of service on the board. She will be succeeded by newly-elected Ridgeland representative Megan Marion.
• Asked the Department of Instruction to excuse teachers from having to take additional instructional hours as part of the “teacher effectiveness cycle,” due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
• Adopted a plan recommended by the State Superintendent of Public Instruction that will amend requirements for graduating seniors.
The policy applies to students who have finished 15 state-mandated credits but have yet to complete all district requirements. It was adopted in recognition of school closure caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The new plan offers the district flexibility when deciding how and when to determine that high school seniors have fulfilled requirements/credits for graduation.
• Purchased a new piece of computer switching equipment from Mosaic Telecom at $76,757.
• Paid bills totaling $1,495,522.06.
• Renewed its student accident insurance policy for the 2020-21 school year at a premium of $16,800.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.