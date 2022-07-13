Paula Zukowski from Shoreview, Minn.,will tell how she found healing and restoration from a fractured childhood and later from an alcohol addiction at Stonecroft’s two upcoming meetings on July 18 & 19. Both meetings are open to all ladies; there are no dues or fees.
Join the Chetek Area After Five ladies for a pizza and salad buffet at the Stone Oven Pizzeria in Cameron with registration beginning at 5:45 p.m.and the program at 6:30 p.m. The cost is $10. Special music will be provided by Katie Gilles, a local Cameron graduate, who is majoring in music at the University of Wisconsin in Stevens Point.
The Rice Lake Women’s Connection meeting will be held on Tuesday, July 19,
at 9 a.m. with registration beginning at 8:15 a.m at The Moose Lodge lo-cated at 402 E. Newton St. in Rice Lake.
Laurie Broome of Rice Lake will be providing a special feature entitled “Seed Song Flowers”. Broome harvests seeds from the flowers to grow at another time, and will bring flowers for the audience to enjoy. The la-dies of the Moose Lodge will be serving sausage and eggs, cornbread, fruit, and a beverage for a cost of $10.
Reservations or cancellations can be made for either outreach by calling Barb Millerman at 715-637-4114 or e-mailing bamillerman@chibardun.net by Friday, July 15.
Stonecroft is an international women’s outreach headquartered in Kansas City, Mo.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.