The City of Barron Light and Water Department recently recognized the late Marvin “Marv” Amundson for his many years of service to the community.
According to City Administrator Liz Jacobson, Marv served on the Barron Light and Water Commission and the Barron/Cameron Wastewater Commission for a combined total of 26 years.
The City of Barron Light and Water Department presented the family of Marv with a plaque to express their appreciation and recognize his many years of service.
Amundson, a Barron native, died Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, at age 78. He earned a degree in pharmacy from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and returned to Barron for the rest of his adult life.
A member of Barron Kiwanis Club for 37 years, Amundson was an award-winning leader for both the club and Kiwanis International.
