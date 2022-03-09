Gov. Tony Evers stopped by Rice Lake on Wednesday, announcing that the community is receiving a $3.1 million grant to reconstruct Main Street.
Rice Lake is planning to renovate Main Street’s downtown blocks—from Messenger to Evans streets—in 2023 at a cost of about $5 million.
Not only will the pavement be replaced, but Rice Lake’s downtown will take on a new form.
Mayor Mike Diercks said at Wednesday’s event that parts of the street will be reduced from four lanes to two and bump-outs would be constructed at intersections for safer pedestrian crossing and aesthetic improvements, such as lighting.
The governor, who was on his way north to attend President Joe Biden’s visit in Duluth, visited Rice Lake City Hall for only a brief time to hand out symbolic checks to officials from Rice Lake, Altoona, Menomonie and Eau Claire, as part of an $8 million round of grants through the Neighborhood Investment Fund. The program is funded through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).
“What we’re saying today is that the money we received from the federal government is clearly set aside for programs like yours,” said Evers. “I want to thank these municipalities for stepping up and applying for these funds, and I can’t wait to see the results.”
Altoona will use a $1,377,435 grant to redevelop two downtown properties into an office, restaurant, and retail incubator hub to bolster Altoona’s downtown. Through a $1,433,093 grant, Menomonie will build a 20-bed shelter facility to help address homelessness in the community. Eau Claire will use $2.5 million in grants support two projects that address affordable housing and shelter needs in the local community, including $1 million to support the development of the Cannery Trail Residence Phase II, a 43-unit affordable housing development in downtown Eau Claire, and $1.5 million for the expansion of the Catholic Charities Sojourner House to provide emergency shelter for an additional 28 homeless adults and youth in the community.
“From expanding affordable housing options to strengthening infrastructure and revitalizing our main streets, this grant program was designed to connect the dots in our communities to ensure they recover and succeed for years to come,” said Gov. Evers. “So I am thrilled to be awarding these funds today to support the good work folks are doing in Rice Lake, Altoona, Menomonie, and Eau Claire to collaborate together to tackle the needs in their communities.”
