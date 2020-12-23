The Barron Community Fund board members are planning to allocate funds from BCF’s 2020 Fall Fund Drive soon! Board members look forward to sharing these funds with local non-profit organizations. IN ORDER TO RECEIVE BCF FUNDS, EACH ORGANIZATION MUST FILL-OUT AND RETURN AN APPLICATION BY JAN 8, 2021.
BCF is a 501(c)3 organization. This status assures everyone that the community fund is in compliance with the IRS as monies are collected and distributed. All local non-profit organizations hoping to obtain BCF funds for projects or activities during the 2020-2021 year must complete an easy-to-fill-out annual application form AND be qualified non-profit, municipal, or school organizations. This year’s application form has been e-mailed or mailed to each of the local recipients of last year’s community funds. Any non-profit organizations that have not previously received BCF funds are invited to apply this year. If people know of an organization that may want to apply for BCF funds, they should share information about this process with a member of that organization.
Remember, each local non-profit organization hoping to receive BCF funds from the 2020 fall fund-drive needs to return a completed application, including information about its qualified non-profit status, to Barroncommunityfund@gmail.com or by mailing an application to or dropping one off at Barron City Hall, P.O. Box 156, Barron, WI 54812, by Jan. 8, 2021. There will not be other reminders for organizations hoping to receive funds. For more information or additional copies of the application form, contact Barroncommunityfund@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.