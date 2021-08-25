The Golden Bear

The search for the Golden Bear is underway once again in conjunction with the Barron Fall Fest, scheduled for Sept. 9-12 this year. The lucky finder will be rewarded with $50 in Barron Chamber Dollars. That prize will be doubled if the finder possesses a token to be given away to attendees at this evening’s Music in the Park concert at Anderson Park. The concert begins at 6 p.m.

Here are the first week’s clues:

“Good people of Barron

It’s that time of year,

Your search for the Bear

Is about to begin.”

I’m hiding in town,

In the city I love,

No point feeling down

When there are others around.

I’m not by a highway

I’m not at the pound

You’ll have to look quickly

Before I am found.