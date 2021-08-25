The search for the Golden Bear is underway once again in conjunction with the Barron Fall Fest, scheduled for Sept. 9-12 this year. The lucky finder will be rewarded with $50 in Barron Chamber Dollars. That prize will be doubled if the finder possesses a token to be given away to attendees at this evening’s Music in the Park concert at Anderson Park. The concert begins at 6 p.m.
Here are the first week’s clues:
“Good people of Barron
It’s that time of year,
Your search for the Bear
Is about to begin.”
I’m hiding in town,
In the city I love,
No point feeling down
When there are others around.
I’m not by a highway
I’m not at the pound
You’ll have to look quickly
Before I am found.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.