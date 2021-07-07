Lt. Col Phillip Dobberfuhl from Barron, Wis., took his Oath of Office at the U.S. Space Force Induction Ceremony July 1, 2021, at the Japan Air Self-Defense Force Command and Staff College, Meguro Base, Tokyo, Japan.
Lieutenant Colonel Phillip M. “Flex” Dobberfuhl is the son of longtime Barron residents Mark and Gloria Dobberfuhl. He graduated from the Barron High School class of 1991. He enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in 1998 and was deployed to the Middle East shortly before 9/11 and supported the subsequent Operation Enduring Freedom. He was selected for Officer Candidate School and commissioned in 2005 as a Space and Missiles Operator, qualifying as an Astronautical Developmental Engineer and Foreign Area Officer shortly thereafter.
Since 2013 he has been working in Tokyo, Japan, as a Mansfield Fellow, the national security space lead at the U.S. Embassy in Tokyo, and now as an exchange instructor at the Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) Command and Staff College. Dobberfuhl is the first Space Force officer to be stationed at the JASDF Air Command and Staff College in its 67-year history.
Dobberfuhl is currently rated as the #1 Space Force Lt. Colonel in the Indo-Pacific, and is sixth among all worldwide Lt. Colonels directly reporting to the Secretary of the Air Force’s top military general for International Affairs.
The U.S. Space Force competitively selected Dobberfuhl from a pool of candidates to transfer from the U.S. Air Force in October 2020, and the Senate approved the transfer on June 24, 2021. His Oath of Office ceremony marked the end of his 22 years, 10 months, and 18 days in the U.S. Air Force and the beginning of service in the U.S. Space Force.
The USSF was established within the Department of the Air Force, meaning the Secretary of the Air Force has overall responsibility for the USSF, under the guidance and direction of the Secretary of Defense. Additionally, a four-star general known as the Chief of Space Operations (CSO) serves as the senior military member of the USSF and is a member of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
Distinguished visitors who provided remarks at Lt. Col Dobberfuhl’s Oath of Office Ceremony included Lieutenant General Kuniharu Kakihara, Commandant, Japan Air Command, and Staff College and General John “Jay” Raymond, Chief of Space Operations, United States Space Force. The officiator was Lt Col Steve Rose from the U.S. Embassy in Tokyo.
