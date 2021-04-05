Martin Johnson, age 49, from Shell Lake, has been arrested by the Wisconsin State
Patrol Spooner Post for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 8th offense.
On Sunday, April 4, 2021, at approximately 2:11 p.m. a Wisconsin State Trooper responded to the Burnett County Government Center in Siren to check on a motorist who had parked their vehicle near the entrance of the sheriff’s office. After parking the vehicle near the building, the driver had opened all of the doors and hood of the vehicle.
During his contact with the subject, the trooper observed that the driver of the vehicle, Martin Johnson III, showed signs of impairment. A subsequent investigation, including standardized field sobriety testing, showed that Johnson was operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of a controlled substance. Mr. Johnson was arrested and transported to a local hospital for an evidentiary chemical test of his blood.
Johnson is being charged with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of a
controlled substance 8th offense.
"Pursuant to the direction of the Wisconsin Supreme Court, as found in Supreme Court Rule 20:3.6,
Trial Publicly, you are advised that a charge is merely an accusation and that a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.