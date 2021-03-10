An old farmhouse west of New Auburn was destroyed by a fire on Friday evening, March 5.
A resident at 2632 First Ave. called 911 just after 5 p.m. on Friday, saying his roommate had discovered a fire upstairs. New Auburn Fire Department was paged and Chetek Fire Department was called to assist.
New Auburn Fire Chief Thomas Bischel said the two residents, a dog and a cat safely made it out of the residence, but the house was a complete loss. Fourteen New Auburn firefighters and six Chetek firefighters responded. Around 50,000 gallons of water was used to extinguish the blaze, Bischel said.
The farmhouse was down a long, narrow driveway, leaving little room for fire engines and tankers to maneuver. Water tankers staged on the road. Firefighters were at the scene for about five hours.
Neighbors reported the fire reigniting around 12:21 a.m. on Saturday morning. New Auburn firefighters returned and were on scene for another six hours, Bischel said. It was likely caused by old log timbers that had been smoldering, he said.
Firefighters used thermal imaging cameras to look for hot spots and everything appeared to be 60 degrees or less during the first call, Bischel said. Part of the house was made of log timbers, with interior and exterior walls built on each side, so the smoldering log timbers were not detected.
Dispatch logs said the residents were assisted by the Red Cross and they stayed at a motel in Chetek that evening. One resident breathed in smoke and was treated at the scene but was not transported to the hospital.
Bischel said an electrical issue is the suspected cause at this time, based on what the residents reported seeing when the fire started. It may have been a power strip or cell phone charger, Bischel said.
