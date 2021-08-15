On Friday, Aug. 13, at approximately 8:33 a.m., law enforcement from Spooner Police Department, Washburn County Sheriff’s Department and the WI State Patrol responded to a car versus pedestrian crash at the intersection of Main Street and Highway 63 in the city of Spooner.
A female was walking westbound through the crosswalk at Highway 63 when a southbound vehicle struck her causing severe injury. Preliminary investigation indicates the pedestrian failed to yield to the vehicle that had a green light.
The pedestrian was identified as 53-year-old Christine R. Rand of Spooner. She was transported to the Spooner hospital for treatment of her injuries. The vehicle driver was identified as 68-year-old Maria M. Plisky, also of Spooner.
The crash was reconstructed by the WI State Patrol and still remains under investigation. Alcohol was not a factor in the incident, according to the State Patrol.
