The Father James Harte/Six Lakes Knights of Columbus Council #6754 represents the Catholic Cluster of St. Joseph’s in Barron, St. Peter’s in Cameron, St. Boniface in Chetek and ABVM in Strickland.
The council reports an outstanding financial year.
“Based on last years financial success I am excited to announce that the Council approved the addition of one more Outstanding Young Citizen Award at our meeting last evening. We will now be offering three $600 Outstanding Young Citizen Awards rather than the two awards we had planned to give out,” said Jim Jorgensen.
“In the past we have called the awards a ‘scholarship’. However based on the Council’s newly adapted format for judging the applications, a format which more fully represents the community supporting/service activities of the Knights of Columbus, the award has been re-named the “Outstanding Young Citizen Award”.
The applications will be judged based on the following criteria, listed in their order of importance:
1. 30% community service.
2.30% academic accomplishments.
3. 20% work experience.
4. 20% extracurricular activities.
Requirements for applicants
• Open to ALL graduating seniors of the Class of 2022 from either the Barron, Cameron or Chetek-Weyerhaeuser School Districts as well as all graduating seniors from the Parish Cluster, regardless of which high school they attended.
• Applicants must be planning on attending either a technical or traditional college as full-time students.
• Funds will be disbursed to the winning applicants after the successful completion of their first semester of college.
• Young women as well as young men are eligible and encouraged to apply.
The Completed Application Is Due Back To The Council by Monday, May 2, 2022.
