The owner of the old Cameron Elementary School is organizing a fundraiser and family events in conjunction with the annual village street sale Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019.
The event is being organized by Cameron native John Mitchell. Along with members of his family, Mitchell purchased the old school nearly two years ago.
Entitled “Cheeseheads for Libraries,” the Sept. 21 event will include a tailgate party, an art fair, a business fair and movies at the old elementary school. In addition, there will be downtown activities that include the street sale and a ribbon cutting to celebrate completion of Cameron’s Main Street reconstruction project.
Special guests include former Green Bay Packer placekicker Chester Marcol, and Dennis Gullickson, author and Packers historian.
Mitchell, who created “Cheeseheads, the Documentary,” is also gathering donations for “Cheeseheads for Libraries.”
For information or to inquire about making a donation, contact Mitchell, at (323) 898-5038 or via email at iamwords@mac.com
