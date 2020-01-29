A rally was held Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, in the Riverview Middle School gymnasium to honor students who earned points in the school’s “Positive Behavior Intervention and Support” program. Principal Scott Stralka, far right, wearing gray pullover, gives some “high fives” to students who were involved in a relay race during the celebration. Students used “good behavior points” to enter a raffle that included (among other prizes) a ski trip to Trollhaugen, in Burnett County. Results of the raffle will be released in the future. Photo by Bob Zientara