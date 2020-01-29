In the hallways and classrooms at Barron’s Riverview Middle School, good behavior isn’t just about the students.
According to a presentation at the Barron Area School Board meeting Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, a program known as “Positive Behavior Intervention and Support Production,” or PBIS, for short, it applies to school staff, too.
In fact, PBIS is a philosophy for “every human being who walks into the building,” according to four staff members who made the presentation: Amy Beckendorf, Dana Miller, Tesha Horvath and Ellyn Schneider
The presenters said PBIS helps adults to remember that they serve as positive role models for the students.
There are other kinds of activities and incentives to reinforce good behavior, the presenters added.
Students “caught being good” can earn points that qualify them to enter a raffle, the results of which were announced Friday, Jan. 24, at an assembly held in the school gymnasium.
Fundraisers generated money for grand prizes like a ski trip with $10 spending money for the winner and a friend, electronics and other prizes. By Jan. 20, 189 Riverview Middle School students had “purchased” more than 3,000 raffle tickets with their “good behavior” points.
In addition, the school has switched from one “student of the month” to nine groups of four students each. Staff members who nominate the students also write personal messages to the students’ parents. This shows parents that their children are valued at the school, and also deepens the relationship between staff and parent, the presenters added.
