The 2019-20 school year at Barron High School begins Tuesday, Sept. 3, with the annual Goal Setting Day. This will not be a regular day of school. Students need only report with their parents to their homeroom teachers for their 30-minute goal setting conference appointment.

Students should arrive up to 30 minutes before their conference to receive their 1:1 computer in the IMC. Wednesday, Sept. 4, will be the first regular day of school. The only supplies high school students need to start the year are backpacks, a notebook and pens/pencils. Individual teachers will be letting students know of additional supplies during the first week of classes. The school day begins at 8:10 a.m.

Picture day at the high school is also scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 3. Picture order forms will be handed out at the Goal Setting Conference, along with registration materials.