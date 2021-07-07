The Stringsmiths, a hard-driving, traditional bluegrass band from Northwest Wisconsin, are up next, Wednesday, July 14, from 6-8 p.m. at Anderson Park in Barron. Founded in 2010 they are a group of friends and musicians who share a passion for traditional bluegrass music. Influenced by greats such as Bill Monroe, Flatt & Scruggs, The Stanley Brothers, Jimmy Martin, Del McCoury, James King and many others, they have developed a sound and style that will entertain folks and help keep traditional bluegrass alive and well with both cover tunes as well as a few original songs.
They enjoy playing great instrumentals and singing 2, 3 and 4-part harmony in both the secular and gospel realms. Though they all have “real jobs”, they spend many weekends each year traveling and performing at concerts, festivals and private events. Their first CD, Standing In The Circle, is available at any of our events.
The outdoor concert series is sponsored by the Barron Chamber of Commerce.
