The Barron Spotlighters theater group announces they will be holding auditions for two shows: “The Odd Couple” and “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?”. Auditions will be held at the Barron Area Community Center on Thursday, Aug. 4, from 6-9 p.m. and Saturday, Aug. 6, from 3-7 p.m.
Adult men and women are needed for roles in both shows. “The Odd Couple” features Felix Ungar, a neurotic, neat freak news writer who is thrown out by his wife, and moves in with his friend Oscar Madison, a slovenly sportswriter. Despite Oscar’s problems – careless spending, excessive gambling, a poorly kept house filled with spoiled food – he seems to enjoy life. Felix, however, seems utterly incapable of enjoying anything and only finds purpose in pointing out his own and other people’s mistakes and foibles.
“Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” focuses on two couples. George and Martha stumble home from a faculty party at the university where George teaches. Right away we get the sense that they’re not the happiest couple in the world – in fact they seem to be rather bitter. Martha informs her husband that a young couple, Nick and Honey, are
coming over for a few after-party drinks. The doorbell chimes and the scene is set for alcohol, agony, and some serious emotional devastation.
Those who want to participate but cannot attend either audition are encouraged to contact the Spotlighters at 715-537- 9212, email them at barronspotlighters@gmail.com, or go the Contact Us page on their website,
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.