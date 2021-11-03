The Barron FFA Chapter is holding its annual fruit sale at this time and will be accepting orders now through Nov. 12, 2021. Fruit delivery will take place in mid-December. Items offered include Texas red grapefruit; California navel oranges, Washington apples and pears, a variety of mixed fruit boxes, and an assortment of cheese, sausage, and nuts, and flavored popcorn items. .
To place an order, please contact any Barron FFA member or contact Kristin Hanson, Barron FFA Advisor, at 537-5627, Extension 126, or email at hansonk@barron.k12.wi.us.
Orders and payment can be made online or by contacting an FFA member or the FFA advisor. Online orders should be made at www.myfruitsale.com ; enter student code JHWLVW or use the direct link listed below.
https://www.myfruitsale.com/portal/customer/setstudent?code=JHWLVW
Limited extra fruit will be available at the time of delivery; so order now to reserve your fruit! Money raised from this fruit sale goes toward funding FFA chapter activities, including student leadership development activities, membership dues for all agricultural education students, and conducting community service and agricultural literacy programs.
