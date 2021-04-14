A Barron cafe has announced that it is closing at the end of April.
“Last fall, we decided to try a six month experiment that came to be known as the CLK Cafe,” the restaurant posted on its Facebook page. “During this six months we’ve met some wonderful people and made some new friends. However, the response has been less than we hoped for.”
CLK Cafe is operated by Doug and Lori Wiegrefe, who opened the cafe inside Jerry’s Floral & Gifts on Nov. 3, 2020, as an extension of Doug’s Clean Label Kitchen baking business.
“We sincerely appreciate every one of you who has stopped in for a meal or a bakery treat. We’ve had a lot of fun cooking for you,” they stated in the Facebook post.
The last day for CLK Cafe is Friday, April 30.
The Clean Label Kitchen bakery will remain open, taking orders for bread, rolls and bakery treats by calling, texting, or ordering through the Clean Label Kitchen website, or Clean Label Kitchen Facebook page. Sandwiches or meals are also available for corporate meetings, family gatherings, graduations, weddings, etc. For more information, call 715-418-1535 or 507-450-3766.
