The City of Barron has established a temporary brush collection site located on 16th Street, at the south end of the Wastewater Treatment Plant property.
There is signage on site, with separate locations available for brush, yard waste and logs. Yard waste includes grass clippings and leaves, no large sticks or branches. Logs are restricted to clear logs of any length, with no attached brush or branches. The site is currently open during regular City staff hours, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
