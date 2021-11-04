A 12-member jury has delivered a verdict that first-degree murder defendant Andrew Brunette did have a mental disease or defect when he shot and killed rural Chetek resident Garrett Macone in September 2020. But the jury also ruled that the mental disease/defect did not impair Brunette's "capacity either to appreciate the wrongfulness of his conduct or to conform his conduct to the requirements of law."
The dual verdict was delivered late Thursday morning, Nov. 4, 2021, following three and one-half days of testimony and deliberation in Barron County Circuit Court.
Brunette, 26, of Rice Lake, was returned to the Barron County Jail immediately after the verdict pending a pre-sentence investigation, court documents said.
A criminal complaint filed a year ago alleged Brunette shot Macone twice with a 9 mm handgun while Macone slept in his rural Chetek home on Sept. 20, 2020.
Court documents said Brunette was separated from his wife and that the woman and Macone were in a relationship.
