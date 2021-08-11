The Barron County Historical Society’s Pioneer Village Museum announces a fun-filled weekend event to celebrate women. Saturday, Aug. 14, is Women’s History Day, featuring Jessica Michna of First Impressions in the Women Who Dared. Jessica, recipient of the Presidential Service Center’s Distinguished Service Award, is widely known for her riveting portrayals of First Ladies, notable women of history and fictitious characters.
Also on Saturday, Kathy Waldvogel, historian, and fictional historical author, will discuss the role women played in the building of our nation, and Carolyn Saunders of the League of Women Voters St. Croix Valley will talk about the history of the League and the critical role voters play in democracy.
On Sunday, Aug. 15, Inga Witcher, host of Wisconsin Public Television’s Around the Farm Table, will do a cooking demonstration, tell stories from her own farm family background, and entertain you with her wit and charm.
Tickets for both events can be purchased in advance by calling the museum at 715-458-2080 and include the programming, garden luncheon, and admission to the museum. Flowers from the Pioneer gardens will adorn the tables.
You are welcome to don your favorite garden hat for a chance to win a garden surprise! Croquet will be available for your enjoyment. All luncheon tickets are $30, regardless of age.
