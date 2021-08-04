The buzz around the Cumberland area currently is the opening of a new downtown business, Roots Coffee Co.
Opened by Jenee and Sam Heer on July 3, their coffeeshop features a classic menu of espresso, tea, lattes, and much more.
“It’s a simple menu,” said Jenee. “But we can make just about anything.”
Jenee has worked in the local food and beverage industry for several years, including stints at Time Worn Treasures, Cabin Coffee, Norske Nook and Simply Cake Couture. Jenee and Sam, who live in the countryside between Barron and Rice Lake, met in high school and were married about a year after graduation. Sam studied diesel mechanic at Wisconsin Indianhead Technical College, and helps out at the family business, Norswiss Farms.
“She’s got all the food experience and I have all the engine experience,” Sam joked.
But Jenee insists Sam is well-suited to customer service for his friendly demeanor.
They’re locals, but they say they travel a lot.
“We really haven’t put down roots much at all, but this is a pretty big commitment,” said Sam.
The Heers originally hoped to open a business in Rice Lake a few years ago, but the plans fell through.
However, after a summer as campground hosts at Eagle Point in Cumberland, they took a liking to the Island City.
Jenee said Cumberland’s main drag felt a little empty at the time, including the building at 1414 Second Avenue, which was most recently Idlewild Outdoors.
The brick building dates back to 1888 and was still in good shape.
“The previous owners took good care of it,” said Sam. “We didn’t have to do much.”
But there was a need for a kitchen and counter, which was constructed by Jenee’s grandfather Wesley Mohns. The final product is an efficient and inviting space.
The coffeeshop caught attention from the get-go on Independence Day weekend.
“We’ve been busy ever since,” said Sam.
Jenee added that they’ve had frequent repeat customers and a lot of compliments on the quality of their coffee and baked goods, which are made in-house.
Their coffee suppliers include European Roasterie and Espresso Services, both of which are based in Minnesota. But they are planning to soon bring in some locally roasted coffees from Woodland Coffee Roasters, which is operated by Heather Haller at Badger Brew in Rice Lake.
As for the Roots name, Jenee said it was inspired by Bible verses on the importance of being rooted in faith.
And also, “It shows that we’re part of the community,” she said.
Roots Coffee Co. is open 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday.
