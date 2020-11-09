Barron County Public Health reported five more deaths of COVID-19 and 234 new cases as of Monday afternoon, Nov. 9. Active case numbers are growing exponentially, now numbering 536.
Barron County is reporting a total of 1,919 cases and 21 COVID-19 deaths.
The new deaths occurred in individuals ranging in age from 70-95, all with underlying health conditions. Most from long-term care facilities, according to Public health.
Public Health also reported Friday of potential COVID-19 exposure at the following locations during the dates and times listed:
- The Webb (Cameron)
- October 31st from 7:00 PM to Midnight
- Applebee’s (Rice Lake)
- November 3rd from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM
- Cabin Coffee (Rice Lake)
- November 3rd from 9:30 AM to Noon
Public Health stated, "
"Stay home if you are experiencing any symptoms and call your doctor to be tested. Stay home while waiting for the results of your COVID-19 test. Keep children home from school with any signs of illness. Wear a mask when in public and wash your hands often. Avoid any unnecessary travel and do not gather with those who do not live in your home. Businesses are strongly encouraged to follow guidance from the Wisconsin Economic Development Cooperation (WEDC) https://wedc.org/reopen-guidelines/."
Testing for COVID-19 is available at all local clinics. If you get sick, stay home and call your doctor before going in. Symptoms of COVID-19 are:
- Fever or chills
- Cough
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- Fatigue
- Muscle or body aches
- Headache
- New loss of taste or smell
- Sore throat
- Congestion or runny nose
- Nausea or vomiting
- Diarrhea
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.