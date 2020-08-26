Embrace, a government-funded nonprofit agency that shelters and advocates for victims of domestic violence, is making reports to Barron County about its activities and services during calendar year 2019.
The agency has delivered reports to two county departments with which it works closely, including the Health and Human Services and the “Criminal Justice Collaborating Council,” which includes the circuit courts, law enforcement departments, county prosecutors, and probation department.
Katie Bement, executive director, and Brittny Olson, domestic violence program coordinator, made in-person presentations to both Barron County groups in late July and early August.
Embrace has an office in each of the counties it serves, including Barron, Washburn, Price and Rusk. The Barron County office is in Rice Lake. A domestic violence shelter is in Ladysmith, Olson said.
The agency is financed by a government grant as well as by matching funding from the annual health and human services budgets from the four counties it serves.
On July 27, Bement and Olson addressed the Barron County Board of Supervisors’ Health and Human Services Committee.
One of the questions asked was why and how intimate partners are reunited, even after incidents of domestic violence.
The presenters said that the goal of their range of services “is not necessarily to end the relationship as it is to reduce (domestic) violence.”
Admittedly, this can be a complicated process, they added.
One of the committee members remarked that his own daughter “was in a toxic relationship awhile back,” but that she took advantage of Embrace’s services, “and it has worked out wonderfully for her.”
Olson also noted that the Barron committee members “asked about who is utilizing our services - if it was married couples, dating partners, or other family members?
“We provide services to anyone affected by domestic or sexual violence, and that could include all of the above,” she said. “Most of the individuals coming forward for services are intimate partners.”
Thanks to new hiring and training programs in Barron County last year, Embrace used its existing referral systems to attract more domestic abuse survivors for out-patient based services than it had in the previous three years.
An infographic accompanying this story shows the number of Barron County residents who were served.
The extensive outreach and collaboration with community partners also meant many Barron County residents accessed safe shelter with Embrace for the first time,” Bement and Olson said.
