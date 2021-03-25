The Willard L. Hinzman American Legion Post 511 along with the national and state American Legion recently recognized Clare Waldenberger the American Legion certificate for being a continuous member for 75 years.
Clare enlisted in the Navy when he was 17, but when he turned 18 on April 29, of 1943, he was drafted and sworn in at Milwaukee. Upon finishing boot camp, he was sent aboard the USS Maumee A02 Navy tanker filled with aviation gasoline headed to Africa with its’ final destination of Morocco. Next the ship headed to Venezuela for fuel and the fuel was transported to Trinidad. In addition, the ship delivered fuel to Curacao, Aruba, Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, Texas, and Panama.
In March 1944, the ship made a transatlantic run, playing a part in the Normandy invasion preparation. Their ship joined a convey of 33 seagoing tugs, each pulling 2 barges. They would be used in the future for temporary docks for the D-Day attack.
In October of 1944, Clare along with 500 sailors boarded the U.S.S. Sandoval 194. This large ship carried 24 boats, which were used to carry jeeps or small tanks on shore along with the men. Upon boarding the ship, the crew learned how to handle shells and load guns. He was assigned a 40 -MM gun and served as a gunner and helmsman aboard both ships. In the fall of 1944 they were headed to Pearl Harbor; once in Pearl Harbor 2,200 Marines boarded the ship. Training on the black sand beaches of Hawaii helped prepare them for fighting on the seashores of Iwo Jima and other islands of the South Pacific.
In January 1945, the ship left Hawaii for Iwo Jima; his ship was one of 400 ships. They zig zagged across the ocean for safety reasons. Iwo Jima is only eight square miles in size, but its capture was part of the strategic plan for defeating the Japanese, as they used the three airstrips to launch their kamikaze attacks. It would also be used by the Allies for staging B-29 raids on mainland Japan. At the time of the invasion, the Japanese were entrenched in 800 pillboxes and over 3 miles of tunnels they had built on the island; combat had to be hand to hand. It is noted 7,000 Americans were killed along with 19,000 wounded at Iwo Jima, the highest percentage of casualties in any Pacific battle. The Sandoval was used as a hospital ship and was used to transport 400 wounded men to the hospital at Guam.
The Sandoval then headed to Tulagai, where the damaged landing craft was replaced. The 10th Army troop and cargo were loaded, and they now sailed to Okinawa for the next invasion. Clare was the helmsman of the ship; a Japanese submarine had surfaced and tried to catch the ship. They stayed ahead of the ship and outran the submarine. But on their second trip in May 1945, they were not so fortunate, as they were hit by a kamikaze and damage was done to the wheelhouse. The five casualties included the executive officer; 29 men were wounded. There was a huge gaping hole in the ship. They lost central fire control, radar and interior communications were knocked out. During this attack, the gun crews were able to shoot down three more suicide planes. This all took place while Clare was at the helm of the ship. Major repairs were needed to the ship, and they headed for the states in June.
By the time the repairs were completed in late August 1945, on the Sandoval, the war was over. The ship headed out again with occupation troops to Yokohama Japan. From Yokohama they went to the Philippines for another group of soldiers enroot to Japan. In November 1945, the Sandoval joined the “Magic Carpet” fleet to carry veterans back to the U.S. They landed in San Francisco on Jan. 29.
Clare was discharged on Feb. 6, 1946, after serving three years. He had crisscrossed the United States, the North Atlantic Ocean, the Caribbean Sea, and the Pacific Ocean, and all before the age of 21.
In the interview with Millie Link in 2004, he told her in his reflection of his days in the Navy, he shared it was easy to remember the good things that happened, but hard to remember the bad. She noted, perhaps he is fortunate that the memory of the terrible clamor of battle and the sight of the wounded and dying men they picked up on the beaches of the South Pacific have been blocked out.
After discharge, Clare worked in South Dakota and Wisconsin on a survey crew. He farmed with his father for a while in Florida. He took a short course in artificial insemination at the University of Wisconsin, which later led him to relocate to Wisconsin. He married his wife Clarice in 1948 and he settled in Ridgeland. He worked until retirement for the Tri-State Breeders.
Clare is the oldest member (age 95) of the Willard L. Hinzman American Legion Post 511. We thank Clare for his service. Also noted, is appreciation of the late Mille Link for her Memories of Veterans book, where many of the facts stated in this article were cited.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.