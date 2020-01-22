Approximately 70 people attended the annual Barron Chamber of Commerce meeting/dinner/awards ceremony held Monday evening at the Barron VFW Hall, where the recipient of the Chamber’s Distinguished Service Award was announced.
This year’s award winner is former board member Julie Malone, who has managed Monroe Manor in Barron for 37 years. Malone was recognized for her years of service on the board and to the community.
The dinner, which was catered by Connie Losey, was followed by the business meeting, which included a financial report for 2019. The largest expense for 2019 was Music in the Park, which cost approximately $10,000, nearly half of 2019 expenditures of $22,000.
In other business, Barron’s new logo was displayed, a project of the city and the Barron Chamber. The logo was unveiled at last year’s Fall Fest. The attractive logo is printed on buttons available free at Barron City Hall. The logo will be painted on the city’s new water tower, scheduled for completion this year.
Angie Buckley talked about the Chamber’s wine tasting event, last year attended by approximately 100 people. The event has been moved, and this year will be held at the Church Barn in late April. The Chamber is looking for a more imaginative name for the event. Suggestions can be made by contacting any board member or by dropping off suggestions at Barron City Hall. Craft beers are also featured at the event.
Music in the Park will return twice a month during the summer months. The popular event will get a big boost with a performance by Chris Kroeze. The schedule will be announced in the News-Shield as soon as it is completed.
The Chamber is also looking for suggestions or perhaps a different approach to Business & Industry Appreciation Day. The event has been observed for decades and features a golf scramble at Rolling Oaks followed by an evening banquet.
More sponsoring businesses for events is the goal for this year’s Fall Fest, which was quite successful last year, when parts of La Salle Ave. were closed down to make room for a vendor fair. Fall Fest activities also included a host of other activities, including a Saturday parade.
Looking forward to Christmas, the Chamber hopes to expand Christmas lighting. It was noted that the Christmas lights on La Salle Ave. now stay on all night.
Young Ambassador Kami Zurn was present for the meeting and helped check in guests as they arrived. There are currently three Young Ambassadors representing the city and the Chamber. The other two are Jada Brunkow and Lauren Maas. The Ambassadors are awarded scholarships depending on their level of service.
Current board members and their expiring terms: Angie Buckley, Barron Area Community Center, 2020; Ann Metheny, Thrivent Financial, co-chair, 2021; April Sloan, CCF Bank, 2021; Jessica Havenor, Mayo Health Systems, 2020; Jody Neff, WESTconsin Credit Union, 2021; Josh Tomsovic, Sterling Bank, Secretary, 2021; Mary Goetsch, Barron News-Shield, 2021; Melissa Gillett, Barron Electric Cooperative, co-chair, 2022; Pat Thornby, Barron Vet Clinic, treasurer, 2020; Sharon Masek, Superior Silica Sands, 2020; Sue Reynolds, Johnson, Agen, Kupferschmidt, 2020; and Tammy Jackson, WESTconsin Credit Union, 2022.
