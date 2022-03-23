Ambulance service in the Dallas area will be quicker and safer for patients and emergency medical technicians after the purchase of two pieces of equipment worth more than $50,000, including a “power cot” and “power stair chair.”
But that’s not the most important reason why Dallas Area Ambulance Service is holding a fundraising and social event on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at the Dallas-Sioux Creek Fire Hall.
According to four members of the service’s board of directors, the April 2 event will give people a chance to meet and show their appreciation for the 16 people – including emergency medical technicians and first responders -- who staff the all-volunteer agency.
“We want to express appreciation for the EMTs,” Richard Lentz, board chairman, said during an interview on March 9 at the ambulance garage at Prairie Farm.
Lentz, fellow board member Al Schutz, and two staff members, director Linda Ambrose and assistant director Theresa Lindemer, were part of the conversation on March 9.
Serving large, mainly rural areas is a challenge for emergency medical services, all four sources said.
“We know that Chetek Ambulance is having a hard time, and Boyceville, too, even harder than what Chetek is facing,” Lentz said. “Our main focus (for the April 2 event) is to show appreciation.”
A related story in this week’s News-Shield takes a closer look at issues facing Chetek, Boyceville and other area ambulance service providers.
The April 2 event starts at 4 p.m. and includes a menu of hamburgers, brats, fresh-cut fries and beverages, served from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. in exchange for free-will donations.
A gun raffle, a silent auction and other raffles will also take place, and live music will be played by local artists Jeff Wiesner and Randy Hanson
For both EMTs and patients, the power cot and stair chair will be important additions to the Dallas Ambulance equipment inventory, Schutz said.
“This would enable two people to be able to handle a patient,” he said. “In the past, we had to call the Fire Department to help (lift and transport) patients, and that meant waiting for (firefighters) to show up. The time we save can often be the difference between life and death.”
Ambulance service members and other volunteers are selling raffle tickets in advance of the event, and additional tickets will be sold April 2. Winners need not be present to win.
Seventeen cash prizes will be awarded, ranging from a $5,000 first prize to $100 to the final nine winners.
Donations can also be accepted by mail at P.O. Box 122, Prairie Farm, Wis., 54762.
