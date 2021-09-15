Numerous firefighters and apparatus responded to a barn fire at 2273 18th Avenue southeast of Rice Lake during the morning of Wednesday, Sept. 15. The structure appears to be a total loss. Emergency Services of Barron County reported that no injuries were reported. Bystanders are asked to avoid the area. Photos by Ryan Urban.
