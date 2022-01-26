A new plat book of Barron County is now available. The 2022 Barron County Plat Book can be purchased for $30 at the Barron County Extension Office, 335 E. Monroe Avenue, Room 2206 in Barron.
This spiral-bound book features the standard landownership map pages showing townships and ranges within the county, including property boundaries for all rural parcels.
Along with landownership maps are new enhanced aerial view maps that show a 3D-like topographical look at the local land. This updated edition will include information about Extension Barron County and 4-H programs, a current government directory information page, watersheds map, various village and municipal maps, Recreation Trail maps, a landowner index and more.
