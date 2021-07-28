National Night Out, a chance for local communities to connect with police and public safety workers, will be celebrated in several Barron County communities on Tuesday, Aug. 3.
Events are planned in:
• Barron —Anderson Park 5-7 p.m.
• Cameron — Mosaic Technologies 5-8 p.m.
• Chetek — Fire Hall 5-8 p.m.
• Cumberland — Endeavor Field 5-8 p.m.
• Rice Lake — Moon Lake Park 5-8 p.m.
• Turtle Lake —Village Park 5-8 p.m.
According to the national organization, “National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live. National Night Out enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community.”
Each event features food, games, free swag, an opportunity to see fire trucks, ambulances up close and to interact with local police officers, firefighters, EMS personnel and other public safety workers.
