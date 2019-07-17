A pair of significant figures from Barron’s past will be installed in the Golden Bear Reaching Dreams Hall of Fame at 6 p.m. Thursday, July 18, 2019, at Anderson Park, Barron.
They include a pair of Barron High School graduates and former area residents: Dr. Howard Whitmore, an entrepreneur and retired farmer who now lives in Champaign, Ill., and Nyles Ellefson, a well-known banker and civic leader during the years he resided in Barron.
The installation ceremony will take place during a fish fry hosted by Barron Kiwanis, according to Chad Buss, Barron High School principal.
Ellefson served as president of what was then known as the Bank of Barron from 1969 through 1985, coming to that position after he was vice president of Jerome Foods for the previous decade. He served from 1970 through 1986 in the city Utility Commission, was a member of the County Board of Supervisors from 1982 through 1990, and was also on the Barron Economic Development board. His efforts helped bring Nesseth Brothers (N-Tech) to the city.
A member of the Kiwanis Club for many years, Ellefson served as president and also as lieutenant governor for a district that included Kiwanis clubs in Wisconsin and Upper Michigan.
He holds an undergraduate degree from the University of Minnesota (Class of 1953) and became a certified public accountant in 1958.
Ellefson and åhis wife, Ruth, were active in the congregation of First Lutheran Church, Barron, for many years.
The Ellefsons suffered the loss of two sons while they were in Barron. Son Jon died at age 6 in the mid-1970s. The couple’s oldest son, Lyndon, was an elite extreme runner who died in a running accident in Italy.
The Barron Area Community Center remembers Lyndon Ellefson with an annual running race named in his honor.
Whitmore, who said he grew up on a Dallas area farm, earned an undergraduate degree in veterinary science at the University of Wisconsin. Later, he did postgraduate work at Oklahoma State University, where he earned masters and doctorate degrees while specializing in dairy cattle reproduction.
After practicing veterinary medicine in Barron County, Whitmore sold his practice in 1970 and moved on to a teaching career at the universities of Minnesota and Illinois.
He retired from teaching at age 55 and, for the next 10 years, was a dairy farmer in South Dakota. At age 65, he started a donor advisory firm.
In 2016, Whitmore announced a $1 million endowment to the Barron Area School District, to pay for a mentorship program similar to one in his hometown of Champaign. He has also provided the Barron Area Education Foundation with a $50,000 endowment, and is in the process of providing $500,000 gifts to the veterinary schools at the University of Illinois and in Sweden.
The exceptional achievements of Barron Area School District students, alumni, and area community members are featured in a three-section display at the high school:
• Golden Bear Students – a short term display recognizing outstanding achievements of current students.
• Golden Bear Graduates – another short term display that recognizes outstanding achievements of Barron High School graduates.
• Golden Bear Hall of Fame and Wall of Honor Award – a permanent display recognizing major accomplishments in academics, athletics, career achievement, community service and cultural/performing arts.
To nominate someone for one of the awards, visit the district website at www.barron.k12.wi.us or call Buss at (715) 537-5627, ext. 112.
Editor’s note: Biographical information on both inductees was provided by Daniel House.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.