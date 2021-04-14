Alert_snake

The Chetek Alert staff got an impromptu and unexpected nature lesson on Tuesday, April 13. An eastern fox snake (also known as a pine snake) had found its way into the building and was partially caught in a mouse trap. The snake was quickly moved into a trash can and later released unharmed at the CTH D boat landing. Eastern fox snakes are common across Wisconsin and range from 3 to 5 feet in size. They live in marshes and fields and eat rodents and ground-nesting birds, according to the Wisconsin DNR. Eastern fox snakes live east of the Mississippi River, while the similar western fox snake species lives west of the river. These snakes are often mistaken for a rattlesnake (they do not have rattles) as they shake their tails and hiss when disturbed, but they are not venomous. Fox snakes are often found in homes as they hibernate or hunt for food in old rock foundations.