A penny for your thoughts. First a run on toilet paper, alcohol wipes, and canned goods at the store, followed by a rumored shortage of beer and booze, which was quickly (and thankfully) scotched, and now a shortage of coins to buy the stuff with.
So what gives? Bruce Rasmussen at CCF Bank in Barron, said there is a shortage of coinage, attributable to three factors: The U.S. Mint produced fewer coins when they cut the number of workers who made the coins to protect employees from possible coronavirus infection and for social distancing purposes; bank lobbies were closed, so customer recycling of coins was limited; and many businesses were closed, which reduced coin spending.
So there a lot of coins out there filling piggy banks, coffee cans and fruit jars begging to be cashed in and spent. Will there be a shortage of paper money to meet the pent up demand? To coin an old phrase, I would bank on it.
