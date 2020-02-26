Attention artists in Barron County! Barron County Farmers Union is sponsoring a logo drawing contest, with Earth Day as the theme. The year 2020 is the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, and Farmers Union is planning several activities relating to sustainability, renewable energy and other Earth Day @ 50 events.
A logo for Earth Day@50 is needed to be displayed on correspondence, posters and news releases. The entries will be judged by a panel of Barron County Farmers Union members and area art teachers. The artist of the official Earth Day logo will receive a $200 prize.
Guidelines
• The logo entries should feature the 50th anniversary of Earth Day and Barron County. The drawing medium can include pencil, chalk, paint or other medium that is easily photocopied and reproduced for use on letterhead and posters.
• The preferred color is black and white. If the artist chooses to use other colors, the colors should be kept to a minimum and be easy to reproduce and reduce.
• There is no age limit for those who wish to enter the contest.
• The logo entries should be drawn on paper no larger than 81/2 by 11. The entries should be drawn in such a way as they can be reduced in size and still be readable.
• The artist should sign their name on the lower right corner of their entry.
• On the back of the logo entry the artist should write their name, age, school, address, phone, and email address.
Entry deadline is March 13, 2020. Mail entries to Dale Hanson, 955 20th Street, Cameron, WI 54822. His phone number is 715-418-3610.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.