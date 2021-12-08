The village of Cameron will host a Christmas Parade on Main Street Saturday, Dec. 11, starting at 6 p.m. Come look for ornaments before the parade for a chance to win a gift certificate. Meet at the Christmas tree to sit on Santa’s lap after the parade. Candy will be thrown for the kids from the parade units.
The event is sponsored by the Charles “Babe” Cook families.
Those wanting to have a float in the parade should contact Colleen at 715-418-5904.
