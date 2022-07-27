Retirement from the Barron County Sheriff’s Department is a transition from the present to the future, according to former Capt. Ron Baures, rural Chetek.
Baures left the department earlier this month after a law enforcement career that dates back nearly 33 years in both Rusk and Barron counties.
“There is life after retirement and we are evaluating options,” Baures said June 30.
He’s looking for opportunities that are “going to be fulfilling and rewarding, but something that doesn’t involve working holidays, nights and weekends,” Baures added. “I missed birthdays, anniversaries and other events, but we know that this is what we signed up for in law enforcement.”
A native of Fountain City, Wis., Baures took a two-year degree from Western Wisconsin Technical College, La Crosse, transferred to Mount Senario College, in Ladysmith, and started his career in 1989 as a reserve deputy with the Rusk County Sheriff’s Department. He was mentored by former Sheriff Dean Meyer, now a Cumberland resident, and investigator John Ducommun.
“They had faith in me and were supportive of my becoming an officer,” he said.
In the 18 years since he joined the Barron County Sheriff’s Department (in 2004), Baures said he has spent about one-third of his time in patrol, another third as a detective, and one-third in administration. He was involved in many layers of service, “from patrol to K9, detective, jail captain and now patrol captain.”
In that job, he was responsible for supervising patrol shifts, the dispatch center and the jail -- when the jail captain isn’t available.
Baures said he and his wife, Kerrie, a native of Exeland, plan to remain in Barron County for the present. But their daughter, Bekka, “is a social worker in Buffalo County. Sometime in the future, we’d like to move closer to her,” he said.
There are other relatives living in Fountain City, including a brother, Bob, who owns an excavating company, he added.
About a decade after coming to Barron County, the Ron and Kerrie experienced tragedy when their daughter, Brooke, passed away (in December 2014) following an accident at a restaurant where she was working part-time while attending Winona State University.
A Cameron High School graduate and an All-American gymnast, Brooke was also a standout on the high school track team.
“There is no other grief greater than the loss of a child,” Baures said. “Knowing she would have wanted Kerrie and I to move forward and further our careers has helped us cope with her death.”
The family has developed two scholarship programs to commemorate Brooke, one for a graduating Cameron senior, and one at Winona State University. The family has also helped build memorial gardens in Brooke’s memory at Cameron and Winona.
Baures said Kerrie, (a Birchwood High School graduate whom he met while attending Mount Senario) has been “my rock, my supporter, (someone who) never complained about night work, vacations postponed, or working weekends.”
The Baures observed another milestone during July – their 30th wedding anniversary.
